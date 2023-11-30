WebXtra: Annual lighting of ‘Rudolph the Red-nosed Pumping Unit’ kicks off in Lufkin
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Industries is hosting their 56th annual lighting of the Rudolph the Red-nosed Pumping Unit in downtown Lufkin.
This tradition was started in 1966 after an employee decided to decorate a smaller pumping unit for the holidays.
KTRE’s Shaquiena Davis has more on the impact this event has on long-time employees.
