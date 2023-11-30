WebXtra: Lufkin hospital’s CEO explains construction plan for main facility, ER

Lufkin, Texas (KLTV) - Woodland Heights Medical Center in Lufkin is under construction.

CEO Jose Echavarria explains the first phase is remodeling the hospital’s main entrance off Gaslight Blvd. They expect it to be completed in Janaury. As of Thursday, visitors and patients are directed to use the surgery entrance near Loop 287.

Phase two, will be the expansion of the ER facility. Echavarria says the six-month project will provide space to add 12 more rooms and new medical equipment. They hope to see completion by next fall.

