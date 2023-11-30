For Your Service
Wright-Forde scores 17 in Texas A&M-CC’s 67-63 win against UTEP

Led by Dian Wright-Forde’s 17 points, the Texas A&M-CC Islanders defeated the UTEP Miners 67-63 on Wednesday
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Dian Wright-Forde’s 17 points helped Texas A&M-CC defeat UTEP 67-63 on Wednesday.

Wright-Forde shot 6 of 10 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line for the Islanders (3-4). Tedrick Washington Jr. scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line, and added three steals. Lance Amir-Paul shot 1 for 5 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Miners (5-3) were led by Otis Frazier III, who posted 16 points. Calvin Solomon added 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and three blocks for UTEP. Tae Hardy also had nine points.

Texas A&M-CC's next game is Wednesday against UT Rio Grande Valley at home. UTEP hosts Western New Mexico on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

