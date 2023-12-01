For Your Service
Bullard ISD creates STEAM endowment in memory of beloved educator

Bullard ISD creates STEAM endowment in memory of beloved educator
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Bullard ISD is continuing the legacy of Bullard Elementary School teacher Kathy Sleeper who taught at the district for 20 years. She died in September.

“She was a friend. I considered her a friend of mine. She was a friend to all the staff members here. She made each person feel special. She was truly an amazing teacher, an amazing person,” said Bullard Elementary School Principal, Jenny Kasson.

In 2016, Kathy and Jenny created the district’s first ever Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math Lab, or STEAM Lab, to enhance the students’ learning experience and their rotations program.

She later became the STEAM Lab teacher, challenging the kids to problem solve and think outside of the box through different activities.

Kasson added, “Some kids may struggle in the classroom. But then we get them in art or music or you get them involved in creativity and you realize that that really is a gift or a passion or area of interest for them.”

But Kathy’s husband, Lee Sleeper, said this all started with her love for education.

“Meant everything, that was her true love was teaching, teaching and the students, that was what it was about,” said Sleeper.

And after her passing, the district wanted to honor her memory through the new Kathy Sleeper Endowment for Innovation in STEAM Education. It will fund STEAM related projects that Pre-K through fifth grade teachers might want to bring to their classrooms.

The Bullard ISD Education Foundation will award STEAM grants through the endowment during its annual teaching grant cycle.

“I think it’s great. It will keep her memory going,” said Sleeper.

To learn more about how you can support the Kathy Sleeper Endowment for Innovation in STEAM Education at Bullard ISD, click here.

