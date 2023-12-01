Carthage to face Gilmer

CARTHAGE, Texas (KTRE) - Looking at what will be a clash of two titans tomorrow night between the #1 ranked Carthage Bulldogs and the Gilmer Buckeyes. Both coaches spoke out about the regional showdown.

Gilmer head coach Alan Metzel said, “We know them very well. They know us very well. We understand the type of challenge they’ll present. They’re very talented at every single position offensively and defensively. They coach extremely well so we understand it’s a game worthy of a round four opponent.”

Carthage head coach Scott Surratt said, “well they’re the fastest team we played all year, there’s no doubt. They won the state meet last year state track meet last year and they got 100 meter champion Will Henderson and the quarterbacks really good Tennyson and they got number three number 7, 13 to throw it to and then those guys flip over to play corner and zero is a great player, two way player.”

He added, “so they’ve got tons of talent and you know it’s a little misleading with those guys and Pleasant Grove just because their quarterback went out so early in the game and so they had to play the pretty much three quarters without with their backup quarterback and you take somebody special like Tennyson away, things can happen like that, but he’s back he’s healthy he’s throwing it well and he’s a good runner and you know it’s gonna be it’s gonna be a great test.”

And the test to see who moves on to the next round will be tomorrow night in Tyler at Rose Stadium. It’s Carthage vs. Gilmer with kickoff at 7 pm.

