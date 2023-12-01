For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Crews rescue man trapped in grain bin

Crews work to rescue a man entrapped in corn inside a grain bin in Lawrence County, Tennessee. The man was successfully removed and reportedly didn't suffer serious injuries.
By Caleb Wethington and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A person trapped in a grain bin at a farm in Tennessee was rescued Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Etheridge Fire Department, several agencies responded to the call of a grain entrapment incident at about 2:12 p.m. on Wednesay. When crews arrived they discovered the man was trapped in the middle of bin filled with corn, with about 90% of his body entrapped.

Crews work to rescue a man entrapped in corn inside a grain bin in Lawrence County, Tennessee....
Crews work to rescue a man entrapped in corn inside a grain bin in Lawrence County, Tennessee. The man was successfully removed and reportedly didn't suffer serious injuries.(Etheridge Fire Department via Facebook)

Crews used rescue tubes and other tactics to remove corn from around the man to stabilize and secure him safely, the Etheridge Fire Department reported. Once he was secured, crews used a vacuum to help remove enough corn to remove the man through the access door of the bin.

The man was checked out by a medical team and released, according to the fire department.

“The patient is awake, alert and is complaining of no serious injuries,” the Lawrence County Fire & Rescue said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPC Day 1 Outlook
First Alert Weather Day remains in place for Thursday
The tea room has been a favorite spot for lunch in the Hudson area for over 20 years.
‘We are heartbroken:’ MarTeres Tea room in Hudson burns
Charges against Athens bus driver involved in fatal train-crossing wreck dismissed
First Alert Weather Day remains in place for Thursday
The Lufkin Industries is hosting their 56th annual lighting of the Rudolph the Red-nosed...
Annual lighting of ‘Rudolph the Red-nosed Pumping Unit’ kicks off in Lufkin

Latest News

A heavy piece of metal flew through a windshield on Thursday, hurting the driver.
Driver seriously hurt by metal bar flying through windshield
FILE - President Joe Biden drives a Cadillac Lyriq through the show room during a tour at the...
New US rules, aimed at curbing China, could limit tax credits for electric vehicles
WATCH: Attempted armed robber flees Houston store after finding no money in safe
WATCH: Attempted armed robber flees Houston store after finding no money in safe
Police lights
Dead longhorn found on Oklahoma State fraternity lawn the day before championship game with Texas