A few showers will be possible tonight before we dry out, stay seasonally cool this weekend.

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will see a few showers and some rumbles of thunder impact parts of the Piney Woods this evening and tonight, mainly from Lake Sam Rayburn country over to Toledo Bend. This will favor our far eastern counties and communities in the Sabine National Forest. The odds for rain will be at 40% this evening and overnight in those areas, while areas west of Highway 59 will just have a 20% chance of showers.

The weekend is now looking mainly dry and seasonally cool.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the upper 60′s. Even though some peeks of sunshine will be possible during the day tomorrow, clouds will still end up being the dominate feature.

Sunday will then see a return to partly cloudy skies to go along with drier air and lower humidity with highs in the middle 60′s.

A weak cold frontal passage will then move in early Monday, coming through on the dry side with not a lot of fanfare.

This will lead to chilly weather conditions lasting through much of next week as chilly mornings give way to seasonally mild afternoons with lows in the 40′s and highs in the 60′s. Overall, it will not be too shabby for the first week of December as this will come with a large order of sunshine as well.

