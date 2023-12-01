For Your Service
Former Carthage Bulldog Keontay Ingram signs with Kansas City Chiefs

By Mark Bownds
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KTRE) - It was announced earlier today that former Bulldog and Arizona Cardinal Keontay Ingram has signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. Ingram who was waived by the Cardinals just two days ago, signed on to the Chiefs practice squad, and if Jerick McKinnon is unable to suit up this weekend due to a groin injury, Ingram just might get elevated to the active roster. He will be joining Patrick Mahomes as yet another East Texas native for the Chiefs.

