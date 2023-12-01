For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Morning fog, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Chance for showers in Deep East Texas tonight.
Morning fog, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Chance for showers in Deep East Texas tonight.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Our Friday starts off with some fog and mostly cloudy skies, but through the day skies will clear and we’ll end up seeing mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Temperatures for the morning will be in the 60s, possibly dropping into the 50s as the cold front continues its push through the area. Highs this afternoon will be in the 60s, though some locations could come close to 70-degrees. Late this afternoon and tonight there is a chance for a few showers and rumbles of thunder in Deep East Texas, nothing severe is anticipated. The weekend looks quite nice, though we’ll have some clouds to contend with on Saturday. Highs for both Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Have a great Friday and weekend.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPC Day 1 Outlook
First Alert Weather Day remains in place for Thursday
The tea room has been a favorite spot for lunch in the Hudson area for over 20 years.
‘We are heartbroken:’ MarTeres Tea room in Hudson burns
First Alert Weather Day remains in place for Thursday
FDA CHEMICAL HAIR BAN
FDA proposes ban on hair-straightening products containing potential cancer-causing chemicals
Lufkin hospital’s CEO explains construction plan for main facility, ER
Lufkin hospital’s CEO explains construction plan for main facility, ER

Latest News

Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 12-1-23
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
Lots of clouds with a few late day, early evening downpours on Friday
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast