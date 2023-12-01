Mount Pleasant High ‘Tiger Den’ restaurant gives culinary students real-world experience

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - With more and more high school students taking interest in careers in the arts, schools are leaning into that to give them experience.

Senior culinary arts students at Mount Pleasant High School are in charge of cooking, cleaning, and serving at their on-campus restaurant called The Tiger Den. Chef instructor Kathleen Anker said they are open to the public and school staff Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays for lunch.

“On open days my junior class comes in and gets things prepped for the seniors so when they get here, they just cook and get it up on the line,” Anker said.

Anker said this career field is one that students today have more interest in entering.

“The most popular job out there for teenagers is food service and the food service industry isn’t going anywhere. It’s grown a lot, and they get to start their experience here,” Anker said.

All the students have passed their serve safe management certification test and are able to use that right out of high school with some already using it at restaurants around town.

The starting salary is around $15 an hour, but there are opportunities for more money with more experience, certifications and owning your own restaurant like Mea Banda hopes to do one day.

“I want to own my own restaurant or bakery because I specialize in more pastries. This class has really helped me out with getting more of the experience of that and just helping me,” Banda said.

Francisco Tovar said he isn’t sure he wants to pursue a career in culinary but he has still gained more than experience from the restaurant.

“The serve safe helps you just get a job straight out just easy fast food, but mostly it’s the time management. I feel like every job needs time management. With the kitchen and with some pressure on you. You have to know what time you got,” Tovar said.

The set menu includes personal pizzas, salads, burgers, nachos and baked potatoes with rotating weekly specials.

They are open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

WebXtra: Culinary student-run restaurant offers learning environment while serving Mount Pleasant community

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.