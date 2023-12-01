NRF predicts increase in holiday shopping spending levels

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The National Retail Federation defines the holiday season as November 1 through December 31.

The NRF expects holiday spending to grow between three and four percent over last year’s spending, putting it at pre-pandemic spending levels.

Tyler Chamber of Commerce President Henry Bell says it’ll be no surprise if a similar increase is seen locally.

“I feel like they’ll be spending more, I really do. East Texas, we’re a regional retail center, so we have a lot of shoppers, a lot of consumers that come into the Tyler-Smith County area and do shopping all the time,” said Bell.

According to the NRF, this year’s holiday spending increase will be between $957.3 and $966.6 billion over last year.

Though the increase in spending is only a prediction, Lufkin Shopper Dawn Carley says her family will be doing the opposite.

“We are spending less this year, substantially less this year than we did last year. All our stuff that we would put back for savings for Christmas was kind of eaten up by what we have to have to live on a daily basis,” says Carley.

Online shopping is also expected to see an increase to a total of between $273.7 and $278.8 billion according to the NRF.

Up $255.8 billion from last year.

Lufkin Shopper Debi Sprow says though retail prices might be a bit high, she’ll still find herself spending more for the holidays.

“I think that I still want that buying experience, so I’ve tried to find that balance. Budget myself a little bit but yes, I do want to go out and shop and buy presents,” says Sprow.

The National Retail Federation’s latest holiday survey showed that shoppers plan to spend $875 on holiday items including gifts, decorations, and food.

