Remembering Henry Kissinger’s 1987 visit to Tyler

By Blake Holland
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As the news spread about the death of Henry Kissinger at the age of 100, we went looking for an East Texas tie.

We found it in the basement of the University of Texas at Tyler library inside university archives, where photographs and documents reveal more about the U.S. diplomat’s visit to Tyler as a featured speaker in UT Tyler’s Distinguished Lecturer Series in September 1987.

A letter written by the university president indicates so many people wanted to hear Kissinger speak that they had to move venues from the University Center to Caldwell Auditorium near downtown.

Other items found in the archives include communications with the agency managing Kissinger and a fact sheet that was sent to Kissinger about the university.

Kissinger’s visit to Tyler came about 10 years after he left office as secretary of state.

