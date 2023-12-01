For Your Service
‘We are heartbroken:’ MarTeres Tea room in Hudson burns

The home the tearoom inhabited is nearly 100 years old.
The tea room has been a favorite spot for lunch in the Hudson area for over 20 years.
The tea room has been a favorite spot for lunch in the Hudson area for over 20 years.(MarTeres on Facebook)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A staple eatery in the Hudson area has burned tonight.

MarTeres Tearoom, which has been in business under several owners for just over 20 years, burned on Thursday, owner Shan Harvell Mathis wrote on the business’ page.

Hudson Fire Chief Jeff Burns said the call came in about the fire at around 3:44 p.m., and they got to the scene about 10 minutes later, at 3157 Ted Trout Drive.

When they arrived, they found significant fire in the kitchen and the attic of the building. Those areas are heavily damaged, Burns said. He added that the rest of the building suffered smoke and water damage.

Burns said it took about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control. Hudson VFD was assisted by Central VFD.

Hudson Fire Marshal Joe Burton is investigating. The fire appears to have started in the kitchen. No one was in the restaurant at the time, as it had closed for the day.

No one was injured as a result of the fire or firefighting efforts.

Mathis said the kitchen is a total loss in the historic 1929 house-turned-restaurant, writing on Facebook:

“Where to start. We are heart broken, we have poured our hearts and souls Into this little tea room and we love it so much. Our kitchen is a total loss. We just ask for prayers, prayers for Shan, prayers for the staff. We are all in shock. We do want to thank each and every one of our customers! We will come back better than ever! We know the plans he has for us and we will follow them! I will continue to update everyone as we find out more!”

MarTeres Tea Room
