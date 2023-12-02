For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Los Angeles police searching for suspect in three fatal shootings of homeless people

FILE - Tents line an overpass on North Hill Street above Cesar Chavez Avenue near U.S. 101 in...
FILE - Tents line an overpass on North Hill Street above Cesar Chavez Avenue near U.S. 101 in Los Angeles, Nov. 15, 2023. Los Angeles police are searching for a suspect in the fatal shootings of three homeless people in separate incidents around the city. Police Chief Michel Moore said Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, that all three shootings occurred in the early morning hours over several days in November.(AP Photo/Christopher Weber, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are searching for a suspect in the fatal shootings of three homeless people in separate incidents around the city, authorities announced Friday.

All three shootings occurred in the early morning hours over several days in November, Police Chief Michel Moore said at a news conference along with Mayor Karen Bass and District Attorney George Gascón.

Moore said in all three instances the victims were alone and out in the open. “Each one was shot and killed as they slept” or were preparing to turn in for the night, Moore said.

The police department has set up a task force of investigators that is working around the clock to apprehend the killer, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Jose Bolanos, 37, was found dead with a gunshot wound around 3 a.m. on Nov. 26 in an alley in South Los Angeles, police said.

The following day, Mark Diggs, 62, was shot and killed while pushing a shopping cart around 5 a.m. near downtown, according to officials.

The third shooting occurred on Nov. 29 about 2:30 a.m. in the Lincoln Heights area, where the body of a 52-year-old man was found. Police did not immediately identify him pending notification of family.

Bass urged the city’s homeless residents not to sleep alone and to seek available services. She said outreach workers have been informing residents living on the streets about the shootings and the search for the killer.

“To the person responsible for this, I say this: We will find you, we will catch you and you will be held accountable,” the mayor said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPC Day 1 Outlook
First Alert Weather Day remains in place for Thursday
The tea room has been a favorite spot for lunch in the Hudson area for over 20 years.
‘We are heartbroken:’ MarTeres Tea room in Hudson burns
Charges against Athens bus driver involved in fatal train-crossing wreck dismissed
First Alert Weather Day remains in place for Thursday
The Lufkin Industries is hosting their 56th annual lighting of the Rudolph the Red-nosed...
Annual lighting of ‘Rudolph the Red-nosed Pumping Unit’ kicks off in Lufkin

Latest News

Fatal Athens school bus wreck crossing still most unsafe in county
Fatal Athens school bus wreck crossing still most unsafe in county
Veterans Christmas Tree
“I’m standing in front of the Mayfair Building,” Warren said in a video posted to social media...
Here she comes again? Mayor invites Dolly Parton back to Tyler
A fire in the kitchen, forced Mathis to shutdown. The fire heavily damaged the kitchen and the...
Owner of vintage Lufkin tea room devastated after business burns
Avalon Faire