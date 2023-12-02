Timpson Bears defeat Garrison Bulldogs in regional playoff

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Both teams on Friday came out pumped, including the fans for this highly anticipated regional playoff game.

Garrison entered Friday night’s contest with a chip on their shoulder after being defeated by Timpson during the regular season, while the Timpson Bears were focused on a repeat of that first meeting.

And as we got underway it would be Timpson’s defense shutting down the Garrison Bulldogs running game and spoiling their chance at an early score.

The Bears on their first drive get to their own thirty-five when Terry Bussey finds a whole and breaks free from the pack. Nobody’s catching this guy as he sprits his way into the endzone giving Timpson their first touchdown of the night.

Garrison, needing to answer on their next drive, takes it down the field. Bulldogs quarterback Brayden Davidson connected to Jachristopher Sheperd for a nice gain, putting them in business.

It would lead to a 4th and goal at the start of the second quarter. Brayden Davidson fought his way and got it across the goal line to tie the game at 7.

Timpson would go up 14-7 at the half, but it would be a defensive battle by both teams, something these two offenses haven’t had to deal with all year.

But In the second half the Timpson Bears would manage to add to their lead, and they would go on to win it 35-23 over Garrison to advance to the next round after an exciting one in Nacogdoches.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.