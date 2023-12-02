For Your Service
Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips

Mix of sun and clouds for Saturday, then mostly sunny on Sunday.
Mix of sunshine and clouds today.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... A cool and crisp start to our weekend with Saturday morning temps in the 30s and 40s. We’ll warm into the 60s this afternoon, low 60s near I-30 and upper 60s in Deep East Texas. Skies today will vary across the area, expect a mix of sunshine and clouds. There’s a low chance (20%) for a few sprinkles or a shower today - most, if not all, of us will stay dry though. Overnight, clouds clear out ahead of a mostly sunny Sunday. We’ll start Sunday in the upper 30s and low 40s, then warm into the upper 60s. It’s possible we could see some locations in the 70s Sunday afternoon as well. Next week looks quite nice; highs will be in the 60s and lows in the 40s, mostly sunny skies and no rain expected. Have a great weekend.

