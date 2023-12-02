Yule Viking Festival brings food, fun, and history to Kilgore

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Nothing says the holidays in East Texas like.... Vikings?

In what organizer’s say will be an annual holiday season event, Vikings will soon invade an East Texas venue.

The runic symbols and activity at Avalon Faire in Kilgore is to prepare it for a Viking invasion.

“So we are going to be doing everything Viking and Norse related. We’ll have traditional artisans coming from all over the country,” says event organizer Jim Stovall.

The brain-child of Stovall, who has leased ‘Avalon Faire’ for the ‘Yule Viking festival’.

“We have Vikings coming to invade the place,” he says.

“My show is ‘Adamo Ignis’ fire and danger show. So I’m bringing the fire, the fire eating, the fire dancing, the fire breathing,” says performer Christine Najarian of Philadelphia.

“Some of the characters are great, you see the clothing and creativeness of people, it’s great,” says vendor Tina Renzulli.

For three consecutive weekends starting tomorrow, visitors will get to see how Vikings lived, and most important, get an education on who they really were.

“When Vikings were not raiding, off doing their job, they were home, they were farmers, they were family people,” Stovall says.

There will be arts and crafts, food, Viking combat demonstrations, a children’s activity center, and real facts about Vikings posted across the venue.

The posters are educational pieces that tell who the Vikings were. For instance: They did not wear horns on their helmets.

“That is an old myth that dates back to a Hollywood film,” says Stovall.

The allure of period festivals is simple.

“It’s a time when people were celebrating more as a community, eating meals together, watching shows together, sitting by a fire together. In a way you don’t get to do everyday,” Najarian says.

You can check out the Viking experience over the next three weekends. Click here for full details.

Its all the brain-child of promoter Jim Stovall, who has leased the ‘Avalon Faire’ facility in Kilgore off of FM 1252 for the event.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.