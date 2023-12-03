For Your Service
Visit Lufkin hosts annual Christmas in the Pines Festival

By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - It’s a time where the community comes together to spread holiday cheer. Visit Lufkinn hosted their Christmas in the Pines festival in downtown Lufkin.

Visit Lufkin Director Tara Hendrix said she loves seeing people celebrate together for the holiday season.

“Being a part of that is super exciting because you know our slogan is love Lufkin and I think because of times like Christmas in the Pines, it really shows us why we love Lufkin,” she said.

Hendrix said this is a kickoff to the holiday spirit.

“I remember as a child coming down and seeing Rudolph lit and knowing that Santa was coming, and that Christmas was on its way. I think that that still continues on with our kids now,” said Hendrix.

Yazmine Hernandez with Home Depot in Nacogdoches said she enjoys serving the community during this time of year.

“I think it’s fun to just be involved in the community and always help out and be there and volunteer for things,” said Hernandez.

Hannah Walker said bringing the community together is good for old time memories.

“I think it’s really fun just to see people that you grew up with and people that you know and socialize and stuff like that,” said Walker.

The night ended with the city of Lufkin’s lighted Christmas parade. This year’s theme was “A Toyland Christmas.” People lined the streets of downtown Lufkin to see the decorated floats and other performers.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

