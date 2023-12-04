For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Cold nights will continue to give way to a cool sunshine the next few afternoons as the weather remains quiet

Weather Where You Live
Cold nights will continue to give way to a cool sunshine the next few afternoons as the weather remains quiet.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The clear skies, dry air, and near calm winds will lead to another cold night as overnight lows bottom out in the upper 30′s to near 40-degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny and seasonally mild with daytime highs in the upper 60′s. 

A weak frontal boundary, or wind shift line, will move through late Tuesday night, reinforcing the chilly, dry weather across the Piney Woods for the middle part of the week.

Cold mornings giving way to seasonally cool, but pleasant afternoons will be the norm from now through Thursday.

By the time we transition toward the end of the week, we will get a return to gusty, southerly winds.  This will quickly lead to a warming trend and a return to some cloud cover, all in advance of the next storm system and cold front slated to arrive this weekend.

If we get enough Gulf moisture and warmth to return by Saturday, then this next powerful cold front may have enough instability to trigger likely rain and thunderstorm chances for us on Saturday.

At this time, the Storm Prediction Center has placed all of east Texas under a low-end risk for severe weather due to that severe threat with the cold frontal passage. 

Behind that weekend cold front, it will turn much colder and blustery as northwest winds really kick in on Sunday, leading to a return of cold nights followed by cool afternoons for the end of the weekend and the start to next week.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast

Most Read

Texas vs. LSU December 16 Tickets & Start Time
One person extracted from car after vehicle wreck in Trinity County
Christmas in the Pines Festival
Visit Lufkin hosts annual Christmas in the Pines Festival
WebXtra: San Augustine artist explains thoughts behind multi-tiered deck constructed above home
San Augustine artist explains thoughts behind multi-tiered deck constructed above home
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips