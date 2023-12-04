Cold nights will continue to give way to a cool sunshine the next few afternoons as the weather remains quiet.

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The clear skies, dry air, and near calm winds will lead to another cold night as overnight lows bottom out in the upper 30′s to near 40-degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny and seasonally mild with daytime highs in the upper 60′s.

A weak frontal boundary, or wind shift line, will move through late Tuesday night, reinforcing the chilly, dry weather across the Piney Woods for the middle part of the week.

Cold mornings giving way to seasonally cool, but pleasant afternoons will be the norm from now through Thursday.

By the time we transition toward the end of the week, we will get a return to gusty, southerly winds. This will quickly lead to a warming trend and a return to some cloud cover, all in advance of the next storm system and cold front slated to arrive this weekend.

If we get enough Gulf moisture and warmth to return by Saturday, then this next powerful cold front may have enough instability to trigger likely rain and thunderstorm chances for us on Saturday.

At this time, the Storm Prediction Center has placed all of east Texas under a low-end risk for severe weather due to that severe threat with the cold frontal passage.

Behind that weekend cold front, it will turn much colder and blustery as northwest winds really kick in on Sunday, leading to a return of cold nights followed by cool afternoons for the end of the weekend and the start to next week.

