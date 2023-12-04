East Texas communities come together to provide support for foster kids during the holiday season

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We’re a few weeks away from Christmas a time when families gather together and celebrate the holiday but for children in the foster system this holiday can bring a mix of emotions.

Ashton Matteson and his brother Bryton were among more than a dozen children who received support from over 100 bikers.

”It was loud and pretty fun, especially when Santa was on his motorcycle,” said Ashton.

“I didn’t know that Santa could be in a motorcycle,” said Bryton.

This is the third year the brothers have participated in this event, they were recently adopted back in August.

The non-profit Bikers Against Bullying East Texas held its annual toy run, they brought a selection of toys for foster kids in Arrow Child and Family Ministries.

An event that brings that holiday spirit for both the children and foster families, which is needed as we get closer to Christmas.

“Trauma gets reignited over their holidays, sense of loss and grief,” said Kim Eylar-Sanchez the Foster Parent Recruiter Supervisor.

Events like these are intended to remind foster kids that they’re not alone.

“Brings together so many people in the community. that can show that they’re there for these kids,” said Eylar-Sanchez.

For this particular toy run, children are given the chance to pick out their own gifts, something that according to Sanchez is essential.

“Giving them the choice gives them a sense of control. You know what you get to pick what you’re interested in,” said Eylar-Sanchez.

These events also help families that are fostering or recently adopted.

“To connect with other families and realize you’re not the only one doing foster care and foster to adopt and so it’s a reminder of why you do say yes,” said Jami Williams who recently adopted her daughter.

More than 200 bikers came to this event from all over Texas showing some huge support for foster kids and families.

