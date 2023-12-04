For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Henderson County stabbing suspect in jail on $1M bond

Kevin Radican, 45, is in the county jail.
Kevin Radican, 45, is in the county jail.(Henderson County Jail)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson County man is in jail Monday, charged with aggravated assault.

Kevin Ray Radican, 45, of Kemp, was named as a suspect in the stabbing of two men that occurred near Athens shortly after midnight on Sunday. On Monday, he was arrested and booked into the Henderson County Jail on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Radican is suspected of stabbing the men in the Oak Ridge subdivision just outside Athens. Authorities were alerted to the stabbing shortly after midnight on Sunday. Both victims were flown to UT Health Hospital in Tyler in serious condition.

He remains in the Henderson County Jail on a total $1,000,000 surety bond.

Related: Henderson County authorities search for Athens man in connection with stabbing

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas vs. LSU December 16 Tickets & Start Time
One person extracted from car after vehicle wreck in Trinity County
Christmas in the Pines Festival
Visit Lufkin hosts annual Christmas in the Pines Festival
WebXtra: San Augustine artist explains thoughts behind multi-tiered deck constructed above home
San Augustine artist explains thoughts behind multi-tiered deck constructed above home
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance

Latest News

Lufkin ISD Executive Director of Student Services & Federal Programs explains what the STOPIT...
WebXtra: Lufkin ISD launches new reporting tool for student safety
Lufkin ISD Executive Director of Student Services & Federal Programs explains what the STOPIT...
WebXtra: Lufkin ISD to use new online reporting tool for student safety
We need more visitors to fuel our local economies now and in the future and that will make for...
A Better East Texas: Cleaning up for tourism
East Texas communities come together to provide support for foster kids during the holiday season
East Texas communities come together to provide support for foster kids during the holiday season