Middle school student, mother killed in crash

The school principal said Buruk Mehari and his mother were two of the four victims who died in the crash.
The school principal said Buruk Mehari and his mother were two of the four victims who died in the crash.(GoFundMe)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - An eighth grader at Prairie Point Middle School and his mother have been identified as two of the four people killed in a crash in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Friday night, according to a letter from the school’s principal.

In the letter, which was addressed to Prairie Point families, Principal Ian Dye said Buruk Mehari and his mother died in the crash.

A GoFundMe identifies Buruk’s mother as Ruth Zewde Tekeste and says they moved to Cedar Rapids from Cairo, Egypt, in 2014.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on C Street Southwest near Edison Road. First responders said they received a report of people being trapped in a vehicle that was on fire after the collision.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on C Street Southwest near Edison Road.
The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on C Street Southwest near Edison Road. (KCRG)

The letter from the school said extra counselors would be at Prairie Point for anyone that needs them.

Cedar Rapids police are still investigating the crash and have not confirmed the names of the people that died in the crash. They did, however, confirm that all four people involved in the crash died at the scene.

