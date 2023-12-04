For Your Service
One person extracted from car after vehicle wreck in Trinity County

(Hudson Volunteer Fire Department)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TRINTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - One person had to be extracted from a vehicle after being entrapped as a result of a severe wreck in Trinity County.

According to the Hudson VFD, at around 6:53 p.m. on Sunday they were notified of a vehicle wreck with one person entrapped near the River Bridge. Officials state that the vehicle had gone off the bridge.

Hudson VFD along with Apple Springs VFD began extraction while Allegiance EMS provided medical care to the victim. The victim was successfully extracted and transferred to PHI care and was flown to an out-of-town hospital for further medical treatment.

Texas DPS and officers from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office were also on the scene. The current status of the victim is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

