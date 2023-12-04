East Texas fire marshal gives safety tips as space heater use rises

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With a drop in temperatures comes an increase in the need for warmth inside, and some choose to use space heaters. But improper use of a space heater can have tragic results.

In February of 2012, the resident of a Longview home escaped a fire that investigators said was caused by a space heater set too close to a couch. Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said people need to think before they turn one on since those kinds of fires happen from time to time.

“Usually when it first gets cold, we have some. A lot of people run them on extension cords. It’ll work for a while but it’s going to catch on fire sooner or later,” Hogue said.

In January of 2019 a woman in a Rusk County home died in a fire that investigators say may have been caused by electrical problems due to space heaters.

“The main thing with space heaters, you definitely want to keep them plugged into the wall. Don’t use multiplug outlets or extension cords or anything like that,” Hogue said.

He said too many amps can cause issues with extension cords.

“If you use a lightweight multi-plug outlet or an extension cord, over time it will be overloaded, creates heat and can produce a fire,” Hogue said.

Some more expensive space heaters have a fuse in the plug that will shut off the unit if the outlet overheats. Another issue is where the heater is placed.

“Three feet of clearance from anything that can burn. Just want to keep a pet free, kid free area there,” Hogue said.

Those pricey space heaters can also come with a sensor which emits a warning beep and even shut down if something is too close,

“I would recommend getting a high quality one if you’re using it on a regular basis,” Hogue said.

He said a heat lamp in a doghouse needs to be three feet from anything flammable and requires extra precautions.

“Have a secondary means where if that clamp fails, it falls, catch it with a rope or something tied up. Also put the cord up where animals can’t chew on it or rub up against it,” Hogue said.

On November 27 a carport fire in Smith County injured two people. The cause is under investigation, but Hogue said it looks to have started around a doghouse.

“We’re not certain that that’s what caused it, but it was definitely in the area where the fire started. Most likely it started from a heat lamp,” Hogue said.

Hogue said use common sense to avoid heater fires.

Hogue said it is okay to use more than one space heater in your home, but only if you make sure each heater is plugged into a different circuit. He said never plug two space heaters into the same outlet.

KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue about space heater safety.

