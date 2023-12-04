For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Texas State to make bowl debut against Rice in First Responder Bowl, first series meeting since 1987

Texas State will make its bowl debut since becoming an FBS school against Rice in the First Responder Bowl
football generic
football generic(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Texas State (7-5, 4-4 Sun Belt) vs. Rice (6-6, 4-4 American Athletic), Dec. 23, 5:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Dallas

TOP PLAYERS

Texas State: RB Ismail Mahdi (1,209 yards rushing, 10 TDs); QB T.J. Finley 3,287 yards passing 24 TDs); LB Brian Holloway, (98 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, two interceptions).

Rice: QB J.T. Daniels (2,443 yards passing, 21 TDs, 63% completion rate); RB Dean Connors (707 yards rushing, 6.7 yards per carry, five TDs); S Plae Wyatt (77 tackles).

NOTABLE

Texas State ranks 10th nationally in total offense (470.8 yards per game), including 22nd in passing (280.8). The Bobcats beat Baylor 42-31 in the opener for their first win over a Power Five school.

Rice is 38th nationally in passing (264.2 yards per game) and 35th in red zone offense (89%), converting 40 of 45 chances with 26 TDs.

LAST TIME

Rice won 38-28 in 1987 to even the series 2-2.

BOWL HISTORY

Texas State is making its first bowl appearance despite being eligible in 2013 and '14 after joining the Sun Belt Conference.

Rice is 7-6 in bowls and seeks its first win since beating Fresno State 30-6 in the 2014 Hawaii Bowl. The Owls fell 38-24 to Southern Miss in last year's Lending Tree Bowl.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Most Read

Texas vs. LSU December 16 Tickets & Start Time
One person extracted from car after vehicle wreck in Trinity County
Christmas in the Pines Festival
Visit Lufkin hosts annual Christmas in the Pines Festival
WebXtra: San Augustine artist explains thoughts behind multi-tiered deck constructed above home
San Augustine artist explains thoughts behind multi-tiered deck constructed above home
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance

Latest News

football generic
Conference USA is finalizing a plan to add Delaware in 2025, according to an AP source
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys take 10-game home winning streak into a matchup against the Rams
1 dead and 3 injured after multiple people pulled guns during fight in Texas Panhandle city
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez reacts after striking out during the third inning of Game 1 of...
Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez dealing with ailment during ALCS against Rangers, AP source says
Texas Rangers Josh Jung (6) celebrating his solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles with...
Texas’ shaky bullpen escapes late as Rangers hold off Orioles 3-2 to open ALDS