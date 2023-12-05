Austin ISD officer shot outside high school campus

AUSTIN, TX (KGNS) - An Austin High school campus is on lockdown after an Austin ISD Police Officer was shot.

According to KXAN, the incident happened at Northeast Early College High School which is located on the city’s northside.

The Austin ISD tweeted that the campus was on lockdown after hearing shots in the area and said that police are responding to the scene.

KXAN stated that the officer was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

District officials say the office was injured after an argument in the parking lot.

The incident remains under investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.