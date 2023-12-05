Boil water notice issued for some residents of Nacogdoches
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A boil water notice has been issued for residents in an area of south Nacogdoches.
On their Facebook page, the City of Nacogdoches put out a boil water notice for the area of Lane Drive from South Street to Lilly Street.
Water must be boiled prior to use for consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous boil for two minutes.
In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water.
