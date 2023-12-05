For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Cherokee County Sheriff, TDCJ K9 unit searching for 2 armed suspects on Hwy 79 West

Cherokee County Sheriff's Office
Cherokee County Sheriff's Office(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A manhunt is underway for two armed suspects Monday night.

Sheriff Brent Dickson said that two armed men stole a vehicle and then shot at a person who tried to stop them. No one was injured, but the men got away. They then ditched the vehicle near the Trail to Christ Cowboy Church in the 5000 block of Hwy 79 West, between Palestine and Jacksonville.

Along with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice K9s are assisting in the search for the suspects.

Sheriff Dickson said that anyone who lives in that area should keep their doors locked and be aware of any unusual activity. Call law enforcement if you see anything suspicious.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas vs. LSU December 16 Tickets & Start Time
One person extracted from car after vehicle wreck in Trinity County
Christmas in the Pines Festival
Visit Lufkin hosts annual Christmas in the Pines Festival
WebXtra: San Augustine artist explains thoughts behind multi-tiered deck constructed above home
San Augustine artist explains thoughts behind multi-tiered deck constructed above home
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance

Latest News

Festival of Trees
After having a bad fall, Paula Green’s 94-year-old mother ended up in the ICU. After being...
UT Health East Texas medical records access slowed by cyberattack
As a family from Tyler embarks on a journey battling their little girl's cancer, East Texas is...
East Texas community unites in support of 6-year-old with rare bone cancer
With the holidays fast approaching and the popularity of online shopping, Tyler Police...
Tyler police PIO offers tips to fend off porch pirates during holidays