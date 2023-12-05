Polk County man arrested and charged with murder of Livingston man

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Livingston man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of another Livingston man early Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived on the 2800 block of Buff Road and found a deceased male subject lying in a private driveway. Detectives determined the scene to be that of a murder and identified the victim as Timothy Jacob Neal, 29, of Livingston.

After further investigation, authorities arrested Toby Wayne Ford, 24, of Livingston and booked him into Polk County Jail on a charge of murder.

If there are any individuals who may have information concerning this incident, please contact Lt. Finegan at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (936)-327-6810.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.