Mayor of West during fertilizer plant explosion retires: a look back at his term

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Mayor of West Tommy Muska, who led the city through more than a decade of unprecedented challenges and years of recovery efforts after the fertilizer plant explosion, is officially retiring Tuesday at the city council meeting.

“I put in 12 years as mayor and, then, two years as city council alderman,” Muska said. “It’s time to give that up and move on to another chapter in my life.”

The city of West voted Muska into office as Mayor in 2011. Muska was born and raised in West, and he said his father’s time as Mayor of West inspired him to run for office.

“My father did it for ten years,” he said. “He did a lot in this town. He did the community center and the city park, and I watched him when he was mayor. I owe this town a lot.”

When elected, Muska thought city council meetings and normal city business would fill his time as mayor, but he quickly learned that would not be the case.

“It wasn’t just dogs and potholes like I thought it would be,” he said. “That didn’t happen,”

Less than two years after being elected, Muska faced an unprecedented disaster in his small city of West. A fertilizer plant exploded. Fifteen people, including 12 first responders, were killed, more than 100 homes and a nursing home were destroyed, and hundreds more homes, schools and businesses were badly damaged on the evening of April 17, 2013.

“The things he did after the explosion kind of sets him apart a little bit for what we had to go through, because we were lost,” former city council member Steve Vanek said. “We didn’t know what to do. There’s no playbook for that.”

Muska led the community in rebuilding the city from the ground up.

“I was the big cheerleader, the town, really, the citizens did the work, but I kind of led the charge,” he said.

Years of work followed the blast for Muska, the city council and the entire community; however, Muska wanted to continuing his run for mayor.

“I wanted to see through the completion of the recovery of the town,” he said. “That really took about eight years to go through all those projects and put the streets back in and the infrastructure back in. I really wanted to get out then, but there were still some things to do.”

During the years of recovery, Muska was faced with more unprecedented challenges--the pandemic, the 2021 winter storm as well as the recent death of West Volunteer Firefighter Eddie Hykel, who was struck and killed in the line of duty in March.

“He was an employee and a friend, and it was such a tragic accident on the interstate,” he said. “He was just a swell person, every body loved him.”

Muska said he is working with TxDot to get a section of I-35 named in memorial of him.

“It was challenging and rewarding at the same time,” he said. “I guess I was up for the call, and God put me in this place for a reason, I think. There’s a lot of rewards that came out of this term.”

His term as mayor did bring many joyful moments and opportunities, including meeting ambassadors and officials from the Czech Republic, working closely with Gov. Rick Perry and Gov. Greg Abbott and meeting with former President Barack Obama.

“There’s just so many people that stepped up,” he said. “It’s pretty remarkable, really. I cherish those people.”

Closer to home, Muska worked with McLennan County officials to get guidance and assistance for the recovery process.

“We worked together with local, state, and federal officials to try to bring in resources to try to make the best we could of a bad situation,” County Judge Scott Felton said. “It became very apparent that the mayor was very well respected by the community.”

The Commissioner’s Court recently honored Muska with a special proclamation.

“We did a proclamation,” he said. “The court approved it....and it was a very minor thing that we could do for such a significant person in our community.”

Through all of the challenges and tasks, Muska said he kept going because of his love for his hometown, and, more importantly, the people who live in it.

“They could have left,” he said. “Well, they didn’t. They stuck here in West, and they rebuilt the whole community over there. That says a whole lot about the people that live here, and they’ve been supportive of me for my whole term. They trusted me. They supported me. Means a lot. Means a whole lot.”

Members of his community noticed his passion for the city by his efforts after the explosion. Dorothy Kucera has known Muska since he was a child, and she is thankful for how he has helped her family in more ways than one.

“He was wonderful to my son because he was a special child, and he was wonderful to him, and JR just adored him,” she said. “Through the explosion, he couldn’t have been better, because we were, like, just a couple of blocks away, and he had a lot on his plate, and he handled it wonderful.”

Vanek said he noticed his care for the community by how he physically took care of it.

“One thing that most people probably don’t know, that he would come up here to City Hall on Saturdays and Sundays and work on the flower beds,” he said. “Now, not many mayors do stuff like that, so that shows little things like that, that shows how much he cares.”

Now, as Muska takes a step back from leading the city, he said he will miss the people he worked with; however, he is looking forward to retirement.

“I’m feeling very relaxed for the first time in many years,” he said.

He will pass the torch to the newly elected mayor, David Pratka, during the city council meeting Tuesday.

Muska and Pratka served many years together as Pratka was on the city council while Muska was mayor.

“Tommy Muska was the right Mayor for West during the worst possible times any community could face,” Pratka said. “The City of West will be forever grateful for his vision and leadership during his tenure.”

Muska believes Pratka will continue to grow and strengthen the city with new developments and businesses coming into the small community off I-35.

Muska said he does not plan to leave his hometown, but he is looking into other roles to be involved in his community. After spending his first Tuesday’s of the month at city council meetings for 12 years, he now looks forward to spending those evenings with his family.

