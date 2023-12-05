For Your Service
Nacogdoches roads closed due to water main break

(City of Nacogdoches Facebook page)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Several roads in Nacogdoches have been shut down due to a sudden water main break Tuesday morning.

According to the City of Nacogdoches official Facebook page, a water main break on the 400 block of East Lane Street has forced officials to close down from North Street to Lilly Street. The cause of the break is still unknown.

Additionally, there has been a drop in water pressure due to the water main break which can potentially lead to a boil water notice being issued for the city.

At last check, the city of Nacogdoches has not issued a boil water notice or an estimated time of resolution.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

