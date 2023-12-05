For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Prosecutors push back against Hunter Biden’s move to subpoena Trump documents in gun case

FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. House Republicans issued subpoenas Wednesday to members of President Joe Biden's family, taking their most aggressive step yet in an impeachment inquiry bitterly opposed by Democrats that is testing the reach of congressional oversight powers. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and LINDSAY WHITEHURST
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prosecutors pushed back Monday against Hunter Biden’s move to subpoena documents from Donald Trump and former Justice Department officials in the firearms case filed against the president’s son.

They argued that Hunter Biden doesn’t have enough evidence to support his claims of potential political interference in the criminal investigation against him and urged a judge to reject the subpoena requests.

“His allegations and subpoena requests focus on likely inadmissible, far-reaching, and non-specific categories of documents concerning the actions and motives of individuals who did not make the relevant prosecutorial decision in his case,” prosecutor Leo Wise wrote in court documents.

The investigation into Hunter Biden’s taxes and a gun purchase began in 2018, while Trump, a Republican, was still president. But charges weren’t brought until this year, while his father was president, something Wise called an “inconvenient truth” that undercuts the defense’s argument.

The subpoena request is before U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika.

Hunter Biden’s attorneys have alleged there were “certain instances that appear to suggest incessant, improper, and partisan pressure applied” by Trump to his then-Attorney General William Barr and two top deputies, Jeffrey Rosen and Richard Donoghue. They cited public comments made by Trump, information from the House panel that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and details from a book by Barr.

The charges against Hunter Biden allege he broke laws against drug users having guns in 2018. He has pleaded not guilty, and the case is on a track toward a possible trial in 2024 while his father, a Democrat who defeated Trump in 2020, is campaigning for reelection.

The long-running case had appeared to be headed for a plea deal this summer, but the agreement on tax and gun charges broke down after Noreika, a Trump nominee, raised questions about it during a plea hearing. No new tax charges have yet been filed, but the special counsel overseeing the case has indicated they are possible in California, where Hunter Biden lives.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas vs. LSU December 16 Tickets & Start Time
One person extracted from car after vehicle wreck in Trinity County
Christmas in the Pines Festival
Visit Lufkin hosts annual Christmas in the Pines Festival
WebXtra: San Augustine artist explains thoughts behind multi-tiered deck constructed above home
San Augustine artist explains thoughts behind multi-tiered deck constructed above home
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance

Latest News

After having a bad fall, Paula Green’s 94-year-old mother ended up in the ICU. After being...
UT Health East Texas medical records access slowed by cyberattack
As a family from Tyler embarks on a journey battling their little girl's cancer, East Texas is...
East Texas community unites in support of 6-year-old with rare bone cancer
With the holidays fast approaching and the popularity of online shopping, Tyler Police...
Tyler police PIO offers tips to fend off porch pirates during holidays
Smith County fire marshal gives safety tips as space heater use rises
Smith County fire marshal gives safety tips as space heater use rises
East Texas community unites in support of 6-year-old Dylan Olsen, who has a rare bone cancer
East Texas community unites in support of 6-year-old with rare bone cancer