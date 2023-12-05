For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

‘Sanctuary City’ billboards pop up in El Paso

The signs read “San Francisco Welcomes Immigrants” or “New York City Welcomes Immigrants.”
The signs read “San Francisco Welcomes Immigrants” or “New York City Welcomes Immigrants.”
By KVIA via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Two “Sanctuary City” billboards have popped up in El Paso causing some to worry about misleading information.

The signs read “San Francisco Welcomes Immigrants” or “New York City Welcomes Immigrants.”

Sacturatrycities.com claims to have paid for them, though it’s unclear why.

The website suggests cities like New York, San Francisco and Chicago have ample services to help with housing, food and legal assistance.

However, the Opportunity Center for the Homeless in El Paso says those places might not have available resources because they are also overwhelmed with migrants.

Copyright 2023 KVIA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person extracted from car after vehicle wreck in Trinity County
Jesse Spraggins
Cherokee County deputies capture shooting suspect; second suspect still at-large
Nacogdoches roads closed due to water main break
Toby Wayne Ford
Polk County man arrested and charged with murder of Livingston man
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance

Latest News

Nacogdoches City Council to confirm new city engineer at Tuesday meeting
Nacogdoches City Council confirms new city engineer
A medical helicopter was called and flew him to a out of town hospital.
Pedestrian flown to hospital after struck by vehicle in Lufkin
How East Texans can join NASA-funded eclipse research
How East Texans can join NASA-funded eclipse research
The Gregg County Historical Museum bid a fond farewell to the Loblolly Train Club’s annual...
Gregg County model train conductor revives display in memory of fellow operators
Smith County constable emphasizes need for gun safety in rural areas
Smith County constable emphasizes need for gun safety in rural areas