UT Health East Texas medical records access slowed by cyberattack

By Blake Holland
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Work continues at UT Health East Texas to restore systems following a ransomware attack that happened almost two weeks ago. And while the healthcare system continues to care for patients, some services are still being impacted by the attack.

“We’re at home taking care of our mom. She’s immobile right now. So, we’re having to lift her and move her ourselves,” said Paula Green.

After having a bad fall, Green’s 94-year-old mother ended up in the ICU with a slow brain bleed and A-FIB. After being released from UT Health East Texas’ main Tyler hospital, Green said she tried to get her mother into a rehabilitation facility.

“We contacted CHRISTUS rehab on Troup Highway. They agreed to take her immediately. However, we could not get any records whatsoever from the emergency room or the doctors,” Green said.

Those records were at UT Health East Texas. A system still dealing with the aftermath of a ransomware attack on part-owner Ardent Health Services. The cyberattack affected things like electronic medical records and forced the hospital to divert ambulances to other area hospitals.

“The rehab hospital contacted the hospital and tried to get something verbally, written, copied,” Green said. “We went through the administrators of the hospital, and they were not releasing any records.”

A UT Health East Texas spokesperson responded to the ordeal with the following statement:

We continue to work diligently to restore systems as quickly and as safely as possible. We look forward to sharing additional progress soon. In the meantime, we continue to care for patients in our hospitals, emergency rooms and clinics. We also continue to work with patients and other care partners, including post-acute facilities, long-term acute care and rehabilitation centers, to facilitate transfers and share medical records and other clinical information as needed. While those efforts have taken longer in some instances, our teams are working through those issues with a focus on patient care and safety.

Allison Pollan, UT Health East Texas Director of Communications

