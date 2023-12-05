For Your Service
WATCH: Soldier surprises daughter with homecoming at Louisiana school

A US Army soldier surprised her young daughter at her school trip Friday after returning from an overseas deployment in an emotional reunion captured on video.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
From TMX

Eight-year-old Harlem Scott received a better gift than anything that could fit under a Christmas tree when she ran into the arms of Army Spc. Ralea Scott inside the Lafon Arts Center in Luling, Louisiana last week. The second-grader was “randomly” picked to invite a special guest on stage, only to realize the esteemed visitor was her own mother who just got back from a nine-month deployment in the Middle East.

“Mommy!” she exclaimed the moment she saw Ralea, who still had her Army fatigues on with a teddy bear in tow, according to the footage.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

