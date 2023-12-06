Angelina to take on Panola College

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Over at Angelina college where the Roadrunners will be looking to fill their athletic Center tomorrow night as they take on Panola College. Roadrunners coming off a big win this past weekend to TJC.

“The boys went in there, we prepared real hard for that game, had a great game plan and they went on and executed on both ends of the court,” said head coach JJ Montgomery.

Up next back at home against Panola College.

“Yeah this is gonna be a tough test another great one here at home,” he said. Panola coming in at number 18 in the country. Very experienced group, older group, so it’s gonna be a tough battle for us, but as long as we go out there and do what’s supposed to do on both ends of the court. Follow the coaches rules for offense and defense, what we’re looking for. We should be fine, but it’s gonna be difficult, gonna be a tough test for us tomorrow night.”

Tipoff for that game will be at 7 pm.

