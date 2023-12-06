For Your Service
Angelina County highway worker killed in crash

(WBRC FOX6 News)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - TxDOT has said a fatal crash took place in an Angelina County work zone late Tuesday afternoon.

The work zone was set with rumble strips, barricades and a flagger directing traffic just north of the Jasper County line on US 69, TxDOT said in a release. There was a work crew present at the time of the crash, and the Texas Department of Public Safety is currently investigating.

The TxDOT statement expressed sympathy to the family of those involved and to those who witnessed the crash.

Drivers are urged to slow down and obey all traffic control in and near TxDOT work zones. Stay alert for moving equipment and workers near the lanes of travel as you approach a work zone, and always be prepared to stop.

