East Texas pediatrician shares RSV warning signs as cases rise

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Data from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services shows RSV cases are on the rise in East Texas.

Test positivity rates jumped from below 5% to 19.05% from November 4 to 25 in the Upper East Texas region. Dr. Danny Price of Bethesda Pediatrics said they saw many RSV cases in the summertime during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this early spike is a return to normal case patterns.

“We’ve been seeing some in the summer, we are certainly starting to see some again in the winter months, so we are probably getting closer to what it used to be as we are heading into the winter cold months,” said Price.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that between 58,000-80,000 children are hospitalized with RSV every year. Those figures contribute to the virus being the leading cause of hospitalization in infants. While most RSV cases are nothing more than a cold, the Davis family knows the scary side.

“And they were like hey, this is the max oxygen we can give him here in Tyler, so we are going to have to transport him,” said Blake Davis, holding his two-month-old son Briggs. “They life-flighted him to Shreveport to a pediatric ICU where they could provide better care.”

Briggs is now doing much better. Dr. Price said there are several red flags for catching RSV.

“They just look like in their chest, they look like they are having more difficulty breathing, you can see these ribs sticking in and out when they breathe,” said Price. “If you see those it’s time to go ahead and call your doctor.”

In July the FDA approved a new preventive drug for RSV. Price said they have only been able to provide it to high-risk babies due to supply.

“The hospitals who will hopefully be able to give it to babies before they go home next season, that just wasn’t available this year,” said Price.

To see the CDC’s fact list on RSV in infants, click here.

Dr. Danny Price of Bethesda Pediatrics talks about this season’s uptick in RSV cases and how you can help notice it in your child.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.