Family Crisis Center of East Texas director says domestic violence increases over holidays

The Family Crisis Center of East Texas Program Director Glenna Harkness discusses raising awareness of how domestic violence increases during the holiday season
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The Family Crisis Center of East Texas Program Director Glenna Harkness discusses raising awareness of how domestic violence increases during the holiday season.

The agency is asking for donations for their “Night of Shelter” program to help provide care for victims. They hope to reach $50,000 by Dec. 31.

To help donate, click here.

