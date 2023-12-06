Angel Tree program across East Texas need your help

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Salvation Army is in need of their angels. In some places in East Texas, most have been adopted, others need more Santas, but they all need the purchased gifts to be brought in soon.

Longview Salvation Army Captain Tamara Robb says there are still some angels that need adopting at the Longview Mall. She has a well-organized layout in their warehouse for keeping track of gifts that have come in for the Angel Tree in Gregg and Harrison Counties.

“So, we put floor sheets down on the floor, and each number represents a family. And then the children are labeled A, B, C, D. And so, we space it out accordingly. And then as we process the gifts, we put them into place. And then we can visually look throughout the room and see we have a child missing,” Robb said.

She says the layout is a good way to be ready for distribution. And they can easily see if the amounts of sibling’s gifts are similar.

“We’ll go backfill in with people that have ordered online, and so that way the siblings will have equal amounts and there won’t be any hurt feelings on Christmas,” Robb said.

Longview’s distribution is on December 20, and families are scheduled times for pick up.

“It’s a drive through distribution, so we check them in with their ID and everything,” Robb said.

Families will wrap the gifts.

In Tyler, the Angel Tree at Broadway Square Mall still has nearly 350 angels on the tree, and about 500 at various businesses in town. The clock is ticking.

Lufkin Salvation Army Captain Jenifer Phillips says they have about 300 angels that need adopting.

“We have a whole list on our Facebook page of places you can go and pick up an angel from an angel tree. It’s not too late. I know it’s Wednesday, but you still have a couple days,” Phillips said.

In Longview, Angel gifts can be dropped off at the Salvation Army building or across the street at the warehouse. Just go in and ring the bell. They hope to hear a lot more of that in the next few days.

“Thank you for everyone that’s already given, and those of you that are thinking of adopting and merry Christmas to everyone,’ Phillips said.

East Texas Salvation Armies not only need the gifts before the deadlines, but they could also use volunteers for distribution days. The Longview deadline for dropping off gifts is December 11, Tyler December 9, and Lufkin December 8.

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Salvation Army Captain Tamara Robb about the status the this year’s Angel Tree program for Gregg and Harrison Counties.

