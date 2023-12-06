For Your Service
Pedestrian flown to hospital after struck by vehicle in Lufkin

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are investigating after a man was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night.

According to Lufkin PIO Jessica Pebsworth, the man was walking in the 600 block of W. Frank Avenue at around 8:50 p.m. He was struck by a sedan that was headed eastbound on that street.

The driver of the sedan immediately stopped to check on the man, who Pebsworth said was conscious and alert. A medical helicopter was called and flew him to a out of town hospital.

The driver was not injured. Police are investigating the incident.

