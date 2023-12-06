The return of warm, southerly winds will lead to increasing clouds ahead of our next impending storm system

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A few more clouds streaming overhead tonight will combine with a light south wind to keep overnight lows in the lower 40′s.

As we head into Thursday and Friday, we will get a return to gusty, southerly winds. This will quickly lead to a warming trend and a return to some cloud cover, all in advance of the next storm system and cold front slated to arrive this weekend.

Friday will end up being mostly cloudy and windy with southerly winds coming in off the Gulf of Mexico at 15 to 20 mph and highs warming into the lower 70′s.

If we get enough Gulf moisture and warmth to return by Saturday, then this next powerful storm system and cold front may have enough instability to trigger likely rain and thunderstorm chances for us on Saturday.

At this time, the Storm Prediction Center continues to keep all of east Texas under a low-end risk for severe weather due to that severe weather threat with the cold frontal passage.

The earlier in the day the cold front gets here, the less likely we see any severe weather. If the front, however, takes its time and does not get on our back doorstep until later in the day, then the better chances we have of seeing showers and thunderstorms intensify, possibly become severe in nature.

Behind that weekend cold front, it will turn much colder and blustery as northwest winds really kick in on Sunday, leading to a return of cold nights followed by cool afternoons for the end of the weekend and the start to next week.

