For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Several departments called in to fight sawmill fire in Corrigan

Corrigan Fire 12/6
Corrigan Fire 12/6(KTRE)
By Justin Oliver
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORRIGAN, Texas (KTRE) - The Trinity Fire Department responded to a sawmill fire in Corrigan Wednesday morning.

It happened at RoyOMartin OSB Plant at 1923 US-287.

According to the Trinity Fire & Rescue page, many other units were called out to the scene including the 356 Fire Department, several Polk County Fire Departments, Walker County Fire Departments, as well as the Angelina County Fire Department.

The Corrigan Police Department said crews are done fighting the fire, but no additional information was given.

KTRE has reached out to Roy O. Martin corporate office for comment.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after rear-end crash in work zone on U.S. 69
Jesse Spraggins
Cherokee County deputies capture shooting suspect; second suspect still at-large
A medical helicopter was called and flew him to a out of town hospital.
Pedestrian flown to hospital after struck by vehicle in Lufkin
Nacogdoches roads closed due to water main break
Toby Wayne Ford
Polk County man arrested and charged with murder of Livingston man

Latest News

Regardless of the application, the test of character impacts all of us – at different times,...
A Better East Texas: Character on display
The agency is asking for donations for their “Night of Shelter” program to help provide care...
Family Crisis Center of East Texas director says domestic violence increases over holidays
The agency is asking for donations for their “Night of Shelter” program to help provide care...
WebXtra: Family Crisis Center of East Texas director says domestic violence increases over holidays
WebXtra: Lufkin residents deck the halls for CASA of the Pines home tour event
WebXtra: Lufkin residents deck the halls for CASA of the Pines home tour event