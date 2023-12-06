Several departments called in to fight sawmill fire in Corrigan

CORRIGAN, Texas (KTRE) - The Trinity Fire Department responded to a sawmill fire in Corrigan Wednesday morning.

It happened at RoyOMartin OSB Plant at 1923 US-287.

According to the Trinity Fire & Rescue page, many other units were called out to the scene including the 356 Fire Department, several Polk County Fire Departments, Walker County Fire Departments, as well as the Angelina County Fire Department.

The Corrigan Police Department said crews are done fighting the fire, but no additional information was given.

KTRE has reached out to Roy O. Martin corporate office for comment.

