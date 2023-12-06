SFA basketball falls to LA Tech

For Your Service
By Mark Bownds
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Lumberjacks were at home tonight taking on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

And in the first half we would not see great shooting from the Jacks. Here’s Matt Hayman who gets a nice offensive rebound, puts it up and gets it to fall.

In fact most of the Lumberjack points in the first half would come from inside the paint. Matt Hayman again this time driving the lane to get his second score of the night.

SFA on a big missed opportunity here when AJ Cajuste on the fast break gets it down to Latrell Juh-cell for the give and go to Nana who can’t throw it down. LA Tech would take advantage.

And hey who says we can’t show highlights of the fans. Check out this future Lumberjack baller who goes coast to coast during a timeout and gets the shot to fall. Not sure who this little guy is, but that definitely deserves a fist bump.

Getting back to SFA who only shot 27% in the first half would end up losing it to the Bulldogs 56-49. Next up for the Jacks will be Wyoming this Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

