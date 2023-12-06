For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Utah plays Dallas on 4-game road skid

Utah is looking to stop its four-game road losing streak with a victory against Dallas
Logo
Logo(NBA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Utah Jazz (7-13, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (11-8, sixth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -8.5; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits Dallas looking to stop its four-game road slide.

The Mavericks have gone 6-6 against Western Conference teams. Dallas is 5-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Jazz have gone 7-10 against Western Conference opponents. Utah leads the NBA with 14.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Walker Kessler averaging 3.2.

The Mavericks average 15.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 13.4 per game the Jazz allow. The Jazz's 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (49.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic is shooting 49.0% and averaging 31.4 points for the Mavericks. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Lauri Markkanen is averaging 23.7 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Jazz. Simone Fontecchio is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 114.1 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.0 points per game.

Jazz: 4-6, averaging 110.2 points, 47.7 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Kyrie Irving: day to day (foot), Josh Green: day to day (elbow), Tim Hardaway Jr.: day to day (back), Maxi Kleber: out (toe), Dante Exum: day to day (personal).

Jazz: Jordan Clarkson: day to day (thigh), Lauri Markkanen: day to day (hamstring), Kris Dunn: day to day (personal), Kelly Olynyk: day to day (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Jesse Spraggins
Cherokee County deputies capture shooting suspect; second suspect still at-large
Nacogdoches roads closed due to water main break
Toby Wayne Ford
Polk County man arrested and charged with murder of Livingston man
A medical helicopter was called and flew him to a out of town hospital.
Pedestrian flown to hospital after struck by vehicle in Lufkin
Nacogdoches City Council to confirm new city engineer at Tuesday meeting
Nacogdoches City Council confirms new city engineer

Latest News

football generic
Conference USA is finalizing a plan to add Delaware in 2025, according to an AP source
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys take 10-game home winning streak into a matchup against the Rams
1 dead and 3 injured after multiple people pulled guns during fight in Texas Panhandle city
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez reacts after striking out during the third inning of Game 1 of...
Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez dealing with ailment during ALCS against Rangers, AP source says
Texas Rangers Josh Jung (6) celebrating his solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles with...
Texas’ shaky bullpen escapes late as Rangers hold off Orioles 3-2 to open ALDS