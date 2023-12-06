For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: Lufkin residents deck the halls for CASA of the Pines home tour event

The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pines is hosting their 25th Annual CASA Christmas Home Tour in Lufkin Thursday.
By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pines is hosting their 25th Annual CASA Christmas Home Tour in Lufkin Thursday.

The event is meant to help neglected and abused children for the holidays.

KTRE’s Shaquiena Davis spoke with homeowner, Ty Shafer about his motivation for taking part in this event.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Spraggins
Cherokee County deputies capture shooting suspect; second suspect still at-large
Nacogdoches roads closed due to water main break
Toby Wayne Ford
Polk County man arrested and charged with murder of Livingston man
A medical helicopter was called and flew him to a out of town hospital.
Pedestrian flown to hospital after struck by vehicle in Lufkin
Nacogdoches City Council to confirm new city engineer at Tuesday meeting
Nacogdoches City Council confirms new city engineer

Latest News

Boil water notice rescinded for part of Nacogdoches
1 dead after rear-end crash in work zone on U.S. 69
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday's Weather: Mostly sunny but slightly cooler
Nacogdoches City Council to confirm new city engineer at Tuesday meeting
Nacogdoches City Council confirms new city engineer
A medical helicopter was called and flew him to a out of town hospital.
Pedestrian flown to hospital after struck by vehicle in Lufkin