Wednesday's Weather: Mostly sunny but slightly cooler

Sunny and slightly cooler this afternoon. Nice warm up for Thursday/Friday, then storms possible on Saturday.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’re off to another cold to chilly start with temperatures ranging in the 30s to low 40s across most of the area. Be sure you and the kiddos have an extra layer on before heading out the door today! You might still need the light jacket by this afternoon as highs for most will only warm into the lower to middle 60s today. South winds return tomorrow and will be on the breezy side, leading to a nice warm up with highs in the upper 60s tomorrow and lower 70s on Friday! All eyes are still on Saturday as there will be the potential for stronger storms in the late morning and afternoon hours. The Storm Prediction Center maintains their Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for isolated strong to severe storms across most of East Texas, so it is important that you remain weather alert and monitor the weekend forecast for most updates. Models are in agreement that rain will be gone well before sunrise Sunday morning, meaning a dry but much cooler day with highs only reaching into the middle 50s. Expect lots of sunshine Monday and Tuesday of next week with chilly mornings in the upper 30s and cool-mild afternoons near 60 degrees.

