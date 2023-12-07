Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good afternoon, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for this afternoon with highs today in the upper 60s. Tonight, we’ll cool into the 50s with some clouds sticking around. Friday may begin with a few showers in Deep East Texas, but most of us should stay dry. Expect more clouds Friday afternoon and a breezier afternoon as well. Highs Friday will be in the low to mid 70s across the area. We’re still expecting a cold front with a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, though there remains uncertainty in the forecast on timing and the potential for severe weather. It appears at this time the highest chance for and strong to severe storms will be Saturday late morning into the afternoon, mainly south and east of a line from Mt. Pleasant-Tyler-Palestine into Deep East Texas. Showers and storms will clear out of the area Saturday night and then we’ll be dry and cooler on Sunday. Expect quiet and chilly conditions to persist into the beginning of next week.

