For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Freeman scores 23 as UT Rio Grande Valley beats Texas A&M-CC 76-74

Led by Ahren Freeman's 23 points, the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros defeated the Texas A&M-CC Islanders 76-74 on Wednesday night
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament(Southeastern Conference)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Ahren Freeman scored 23 points as UT Rio Grande Valley beat Texas A&M-CC 76-74 on Wednesday night.

Freeman added seven rebounds for the Vaqueros (3-7). JJ Howard scored 16 points while shooting 3 for 7 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 9 of 12 from the free throw line. CJ Booker was 6 of 8 shooting (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points, while adding three steals.

Dian Wright-Forde led the way for the Islanders (3-5) with 21 points. Lance Amir-Paul added 20 points for Texas A&M-CC. In addition, Tedrick Washington Jr. had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

1 dead after rear-end crash in work zone on U.S. 69
A medical helicopter was called and flew him to a out of town hospital.
Pedestrian flown to hospital after struck by vehicle in Lufkin
Corrigan Fire 12/6
Numerous departments fight sawmill fire in Corrigan
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after a closed-door...
GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California is resigning, 2 months after his ouster as House speaker
East Texas pediatrician shares RSV warning signs as cases rise
East Texas pediatrician shares RSV warning signs as cases rise

Latest News

football generic
Conference USA is finalizing a plan to add Delaware in 2025, according to an AP source
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys take 10-game home winning streak into a matchup against the Rams
1 dead and 3 injured after multiple people pulled guns during fight in Texas Panhandle city
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez reacts after striking out during the third inning of Game 1 of...
Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez dealing with ailment during ALCS against Rangers, AP source says
Texas Rangers Josh Jung (6) celebrating his solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles with...
Texas’ shaky bullpen escapes late as Rangers hold off Orioles 3-2 to open ALDS