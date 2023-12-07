Gregg County DA’s office honors victims of violent crimes at Tree of Angels event

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Every three and a half minutes in the state of Texas, a violent crime takes place.

In the 188th judicial district courtroom in the Gregg County Courthouse, families and friends of victims who lost their lives in violent crimes gathered to remember their loved ones by placing an ornament in their honor on a Christmas tree.

John Moore, the Gregg County District Attorney says the idea of the Tree of Angels was created in 1991 in Austin, Texas.

“It came out of a state agency wanting to provide more services for victims of violent crimes. This was a way during the holidays everybody always wants to be around their family but unfortunately too many situations their family is taken away from them,” Moore said.

The celebration had music, a proclamation written by the county judge, prayers and the tree adornment and lighting. Moore says it’s a way for the victims to be remembered and the family to find peace.

“Too often in society, especially in the district attorney’s office in the courthouse it seems like the focus is on the defendant and not the victims. This is a way for the families to celebrate and remember their loved ones,” Moore said.

Pam Mason And Kay Stewart were in attendance, honoring their sister and daughter, Gail Sandidge who was killed after being stabbed by an assailant at Good Shepard Ambulatory Surgery Center in 2013. They make the effort to come to this event every year.

“This helps people I think to heal because we are remembering, we’re remembering the victim, we’re remembering their names, they are a part of us, and they are a part of our family,” Mason said.

The tree will be moved out into one of the hallways of the courthouse and will stay there throughout the Christmas season.

